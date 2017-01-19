Librecore: Aiming To Be A Better Libre Spin Of Coreboot

Librecore is a new project formed out of the cataclysm within Libreboot in recent months. Libreboot is derived from Coreboot and will aim to provide a fully-open code-base for system firmware but with some interesting twists.
Librecore was formed due to "[Libreboot lead developer Leah Rowe] alienating large portions of the community, plus the stagnant and hard to use libreboot firmware and build system." With Librecore, they are aiming to use industry-standard tools and build environments. Another different design decision is pursuing Petitboot as the payload for a more modern and useful interface over GRUB as a payload.
There is also some crowdfunding work going on around a particular effort.
Timothy Pearson of Raptor Engineering is one of the developers involved with the formation of Librecore. Raptor is the company behind the Talos Secure Workstation effort. Aside from all the drama surrounding Libreboot's accusations against the FSF and Libreboot leaving the GNU, he has also stated that Leah Rowe has refused paying him for contract work done on Libreboot. Timothy Pearson was the developer responsible for freeing the ASUS KCMA-D8 motherboard for Libreboot. Here's the email from Pearson:
As you may be aware, Minifree (Leah Rowe) contracted with us to port the KCMA-D8 and release it. We performed this work and the KCMA-D8 continues to operate, however Minifree has decided not to pay any of their contract on this work.The project is still in its infancy, but more details on Librecore can be found via their new project site at LibreCore.info or RaptorEngineering.com for information on their work.
We strongly recommend that no person do any business with Minifree or its founder Leah Rowe, as they do not honor their legally binding contracts.
As a result of Minifree's public meltdown, we were part of the initial team that started a community based blob-free firmware project called librecore. We may also start sales of blob-free desktop / workstation systems in the near future to cover this hole in the market.
Add A Comment