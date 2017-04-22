Libreboot Is Now Considering Whether To Re-Join The GNU
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 22 April 2017 at 07:39 AM EDT. 9 Comments
GNU --
After leaving the GNU last year and criticizing the Free Software Foundation and all the drama that ensued after this project was just part of the GNU for months, Libreboot is considering re-joining the GNU.

Libreboot leader Leah Rowe is retracting her statements against the FSF/GNU, wants to make amends, and wants Libreboot back under the GNU umbrella.

She has made this post on Reddit where she lays the case for re-considering the GNU. "Libreboot left GNU on 15 September 2016, with a string of allegations and slander thrown at the FSF for a topic unrelated to Libreboot. Chaos ensued, and Libreboot's relations with FSF and GNU were heavily damaged. All of it was unnecessary. What happened should not have happened, and I'd rather not talk about it in detail in this thread, but suffice it to say, Libreboot should have never left GNU."

So now in that thread she is interested in feedback about Libreboot re-applying to become part of the GNU. She also acknowledges the Librecore fork but doesn't believe it would ever pursue becoming part of the GNU. It's not yet clear though if the FSF/GNU will re-accept Libreboot becoming a GNU project should she go ahead and formally re-apply.
9 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GCC 7 Has Been Branched, GCC 8.0 Now On Master
IceCat 52 Updates The GNU Firefox Experience
Changes To Find With The Upcoming Release Of GCC 7
The GNU Toolchain Has Made Much Progress So Far In 2017
GCC 7.1 Will Likely Be Released In Mid-April
FSF Certifies Three More Devices For Respecting Your Freedom
Popular News
Debian Issues Statement Over Arrested Russian Developer
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 Released, Drops Old Linux CPU Support
PlayStation 3 Emulator Making Progress On Linux Support
Wine 2.6 Delivers Direct3D Multi-Threaded Command Stream
The State Of Debian 9.0 Stretch
Babe: KDE Gets Another Music Player