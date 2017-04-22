Libreboot Is Now Considering Whether To Re-Join The GNU

After leaving the GNU last year and criticizing the Free Software Foundation and all the drama that ensued after this project was just part of the GNU for months, Libreboot is considering re-joining the GNU.
Libreboot leader Leah Rowe is retracting her statements against the FSF/GNU, wants to make amends, and wants Libreboot back under the GNU umbrella.
She has made this post on Reddit where she lays the case for re-considering the GNU. "Libreboot left GNU on 15 September 2016, with a string of allegations and slander thrown at the FSF for a topic unrelated to Libreboot. Chaos ensued, and Libreboot's relations with FSF and GNU were heavily damaged. All of it was unnecessary. What happened should not have happened, and I'd rather not talk about it in detail in this thread, but suffice it to say, Libreboot should have never left GNU."
So now in that thread she is interested in feedback about Libreboot re-applying to become part of the GNU. She also acknowledges the Librecore fork but doesn't believe it would ever pursue becoming part of the GNU. It's not yet clear though if the FSF/GNU will re-accept Libreboot becoming a GNU project should she go ahead and formally re-apply.
