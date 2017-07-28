The official update to LibreOffice 5.4 is now available following a slight delay.
This cross-platform open-source office suite features a new standard color palette, improved file format compatibility, importing PDFs now yield much better quality, support for OpenPGP key signing of documents on Linux, better performance of LibreOffice Online, and many other improvements.
Many more details on LibreOffice 5.4 via the Document Foundation's blog or download LO 5.4 directly from LibreOffice.org.
Following LibreOffice 5.4, the next major release will be LibreOffice 6.0.
2 Comments