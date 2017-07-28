LibreOffice 5.4 Released With New Standard Color Palette, Improved File Handling
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 28 July 2017 at 06:29 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LIBREOFFICE --
The official update to LibreOffice 5.4 is now available following a slight delay.

This cross-platform open-source office suite features a new standard color palette, improved file format compatibility, importing PDFs now yield much better quality, support for OpenPGP key signing of documents on Linux, better performance of LibreOffice Online, and many other improvements.

Many more details on LibreOffice 5.4 via the Document Foundation's blog or download LO 5.4 directly from LibreOffice.org.

Following LibreOffice 5.4, the next major release will be LibreOffice 6.0.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LibreOffice News
LibreOffice 6.0 Is In Development
LibreOffice 5.4 Beta 1 Tagged, LibreOffice 5.5 On Main
A Look At Some Of The Changes So Far For LibreOffice 5.4
LibreOffice 5.3 Released With A Plethora Of Improvements
LibreOffice 5.3 Is Coming This Week, A Look At The New Features
LibreOffice Enables "Complex Text Layout" By Default
Popular News
The Kernel Put On Some Weight With Linux 4.13
Debian 9.1 Released Along With Debian 8.9
Fedora 27 Approves More Features: Flatpaks, NSS, RPM 4.14, Installer
Ubuntu Is Trying To Figure Out The Default Apps For 18.04 LTS
It Looks Like Purism Might Be Soon Launching Their Libre Linux Phone
GCC Is Working On An Implementation Of Microsoft's Language Server Protocol