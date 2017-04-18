LibreOffice 5.4 is due out this summer as the next feature update to this open-source cross-platform office suite.
Some of the changes queued so far for LibreOffice 5.4 include various Writer and Calc refinements, improved importing of EMF+ vector images, integration of pdfium for rendering inserted PDF images, Notebookbar improvements, a responsive design for the document iframe, some performance improvements, localization enhancements, and more.
Those wanting to see the work accomplished thus far for LibreOffice 5.4 can see the draft release notes.
For those wanting to help in testing, LibreOffice is organizing their first 5.4 bug hunting session for 28 April. LibreOffice 5.4.0 is expected to be officially released by the end of July.
