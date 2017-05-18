LibreOffice 5.4 Beta 1 has been tagged in Git while the v5.4 code has now been branched with the Git master code-base switching over to 5.5.
Via Git you can now fetch LibreOffice 5.4 Beta 1. The beta announcement should be coming out soon. This branching and beta milestone also mark the hard feature freeze for LibreOffice 5.4. Meanwhile, a second beta is expected in early June, the release candidate in late June, two more release candidates in July, and hopes of officially shipping LibreOffice 5.4 by late July.
LibreOffice 5.4 is coming with many changes and improvements to this multi-platform open-source office suite. There are a number of Calc improvements, improvements to its EMF+ vector image filter, Notebookbar improvements including theme support, responsive design work for Libreoffice Online, dropped support for Windows XP, and many other changes. See the draft release notes for more LO 5.4 details.
