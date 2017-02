LibreOffice 5.3.0 is now officially available as the latest major update to this cross-platform, open-source office suite forked from OpenOffice.org.Libreoffice 5.3 ships with a wealth of improvements including improved GTK3 support, the use of HarfBuzz on all platforms for text layout, UI enhancements, the first source release of LibreOffice Online, and a heck of a lot more. See the LibreOffice 5.3 feature overview from earlier this week for more details.LibeOffice 5.3 was just announced via the TDF blog . Download this free office suite from LibreOffice.org