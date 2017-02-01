LibreOffice 5.3.0 is now officially available as the latest major update to this cross-platform, open-source office suite forked from OpenOffice.org.
Libreoffice 5.3 ships with a wealth of improvements including improved GTK3 support, the use of HarfBuzz on all platforms for text layout, UI enhancements, the first source release of LibreOffice Online, and a heck of a lot more. See the LibreOffice 5.3 feature overview from earlier this week for more details.
LibeOffice 5.3 was just announced via the TDF blog. Download this free office suite from LibreOffice.org.
