LibreOffice 5.3 Is Coming This Week, A Look At The New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 30 January 2017 at 07:35 AM EST. 8 Comments
LibreOffice 5.3 is expected to be released this week as the latest feature update to this cross-platform, open-source office suite. Here's a quick feature overview look for those interested in LibreOffice 5.3.

LibreOffice 5.3 will include many user-interface UI/UX improvements and the initial work on the MUFFIN project.

This new release also supports more spreadsheet functions, new templates for Impress presentations, a better OpenXML filter, PDFs can now be inserted as images into documents, and a plethora of other work.

LibreOffice 5.3 should also offer faster rendering performance and another big addition is the new text layout engine that settles on HarfBuzz for rendering.

LibreOffice 5.3 also marks the first source release of Libreoffice Online for web-driven collaborative editing of documents in the web browser. LibreOffice Online can be easily deployed via a public Docker image.

More details on the changes for LibreOffice 5.3 can be found via the release notes. Stay tuned for the official 5.3.0 announcement around 1 February.
