Libratbag-Powered Piper Is Looking Good For Configuring Gaming Mice On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 28 July 2017 at 12:14 PM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
It's not quite ready for primetime yet by Linux gamers, but Piper as the GTK-powered user-interface for controlling gaming mice on Linux is getting into shape.

Piper is the GTK interface for configuring mice on Linux via libratbag/ratbagd, the library offering a generic way to access various mice features and abstract away hardware/kernel differences.

Student developer Jente Hidskes has been working to improve the Piper user-interface to libratbag this summer during GSoC. If you are interested in the latest updates, see his blog. The latest work has been on handling button mappings; it will be interesting to see how full-featured Piper gets by the end of the summer.


Overall the areas being focused on for the new Piper are better handling device connection/disconnection, resolution / button / LED controls, and outside of the GSoC scope is also keyboard configuration. Details on that via the redesign page.

Those wanting to play with Piper in its current state can find it via GitHub.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
CryENGINE 5.4 Available In Preview Form With Vulkan Capabilities
0 A.D. Alpha 22 Venustas Released
Godot 3.0 Reaches Alpha
Albion Online MMORPG Launches With Linux Support
Ioquake3 Gets A Cross-Platform Auto-Updater
Sudden Strike 4 Seeing Linux Support At Launch
Popular News
The Kernel Put On Some Weight With Linux 4.13
Debian 9.1 Released Along With Debian 8.9
Fedora 27 Approves More Features: Flatpaks, NSS, RPM 4.14, Installer
Ubuntu Is Trying To Figure Out The Default Apps For 18.04 LTS
GCC Is Working On An Implementation Of Microsoft's Language Server Protocol
Adobe Is Finally Ending Flash Support... In 2020