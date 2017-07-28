Libratbag-Powered Piper Is Looking Good For Configuring Gaming Mice On Linux

It's not quite ready for primetime yet by Linux gamers, but Piper as the GTK-powered user-interface for controlling gaming mice on Linux is getting into shape.
Piper is the GTK interface for configuring mice on Linux via libratbag/ratbagd, the library offering a generic way to access various mice features and abstract away hardware/kernel differences.
Student developer Jente Hidskes has been working to improve the Piper user-interface to libratbag this summer during GSoC. If you are interested in the latest updates, see his blog. The latest work has been on handling button mappings; it will be interesting to see how full-featured Piper gets by the end of the summer.
Overall the areas being focused on for the new Piper are better handling device connection/disconnection, resolution / button / LED controls, and outside of the GSoC scope is also keyboard configuration. Details on that via the redesign page.
Those wanting to play with Piper in its current state can find it via GitHub.
