Libratbag's Piper Mouse GUI Interface Had A Successful GSoC
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 6 August 2017 at 09:02 AM EDT. 5 Comments
HARDWARE --
While this year's Google Summer of Code isn't done for a few more weeks, the Piper mouse control user-interface for libratbag has now seen all of its major features completed.

Piper is designed to be a universal interface for easily configuring gaming mice on Linux with a GTK3 interface to libratbag/ratbagd. GSoC student developer Jente Hidskes has been working on the project this summer and this week announced he completed all of his key planned features.

Jente was working this summer on a welcome screen, error screen, a main UI for configuring resolutions / button mappings / LEDs, and support for device profiles. This week he finished the remaining items.


He still though is working on some tweaking for the remainder of GSoC, he's also been working on profile support and addressing feedback that came up when other GNOME developers looked at the program during the GUADEC conference.

Those wishing to learn more about these improvements to Piper can do so via the student's blog.
