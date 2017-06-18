Libinput 1.8 Switches To Meson As Its Primary Build System
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 18 June 2017 at 09:29 PM EDT. 6 Comments
WAYLAND --
Red Hat's Peter Hutterer has announced the first release candidate of the upcoming libinput 1.8 input handling library release that's now widely used by X.Org and Wayland systems.

A big fundamental change of libinput 1.8 is that they've switched to Meson as their primary build system. Autotools support will remain with libinput 1.8.x, but will be dropped for their next development cycle. This follows the trend of X.Org/Wayland projects of adding support for Meson and a broader trend of adopting Meson by open-source projects for its ease of use, better cross-OS compatibility, and most especially for greater build time performance.

Besides adding Meson, libinput 1.8 has a few feature changes including improvements around tablet stylus events, some touchpad improvements, tapping fixes, lid switch handling work, and more.

More details on libinput 1.8 RC1 via this mailing list post.
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Weston Debug Protocol Proposed For Wayland
Wayland's XDG-Shell Preparing For Stable
Igalia Making Progress On Improving Chromium Wayland
Samsung/Enlightenment Experiment With Wayland In A Widget
Westfield: Wayland For HTML5/JavaScript
Skylane: A Wayland Implementation In Rust, Part of Perceptia Project
Popular News
Mozilla Firefox 54 Now Available
WPS Office 2016 for Linux Released
LibreOffice 6.0 Is In Development
Intel Haswell May Soon See Less Hangs With Mesa
FreeNAS 11.0 Released
Updated AMDGPU-PRO Driver Has Performance Fixes, Mad Max Works On Vulkan