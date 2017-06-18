Red Hat's Peter Hutterer has announced the first release candidate of the upcoming libinput 1.8 input handling library release that's now widely used by X.Org and Wayland systems.
A big fundamental change of libinput 1.8 is that they've switched to Meson as their primary build system. Autotools support will remain with libinput 1.8.x, but will be dropped for their next development cycle. This follows the trend of X.Org/Wayland projects of adding support for Meson and a broader trend of adopting Meson by open-source projects for its ease of use, better cross-OS compatibility, and most especially for greater build time performance.
Besides adding Meson, libinput 1.8 has a few feature changes including improvements around tablet stylus events, some touchpad improvements, tapping fixes, lid switch handling work, and more.
More details on libinput 1.8 RC1 via this mailing list post.
6 Comments