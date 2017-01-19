Libinput 1.6 Released With New Touchpad Acceleration
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 19 January 2017 at 08:00 PM EST. 12 Comments
Peter Hutterer has announced the latest stable version of libinput, the input handling library commonly used across modern X.Org / Wayland / Mir systems.

Notable to libinput 1.6 is the introduction of the new touchpad acceleration code. With this new code, touchpad acceleration is "no longer terrible", according to Peter. This touchpad acceleration code is much improved over the earlier code and should address complaints that it was too slow.

Libinput 1.6.0 also has some fixes and various other clean-ups, device-specific quirks, and other minor improvements.

Libinput 1.6.0 was announced a short time ago on wayland-devel.
