Libinput 1.16 Will Warn You If Your System Is Too Slow
15 July 2020
It's been over a half-year already for the current libinput 1.15 series for this input handling library used on both X.Org and Wayland environments. But libinput 1.16 is finally en route with the first release candidate out today.

Libinput 1.16 has been baking a while due to no pressing features that needed to be shipped right away and seeing a number of 1.15.x point releases. Coming with this new series for libinput are:

- Monitoring of timestamps compared to when the libinput dispatch function is called by the compositor. If the difference is too large that it could result in issues for input processing, a new warning is displayed in the log that the event processing is lagging behind and the system is "too slow."

- Touchpads now support the "flat" acceleration profile for having the acceleration factor be constant regardless of velocity.

- Filtering of unreliable lid or tablet-mode switching.

- A new libinput analyze tool for debugging various aspects of the input device.

- Various other libinput tooling updates.

- Many fixes, device-specific quirk additions, and more.

More details via the libinput 1.15.901 announcement. Libinput 1.16.0 is expected to be out in the near future once seeing additional testing / release candidates.
