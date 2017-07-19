A new version of libdrm is available today, the library that sits between the kernel Direct Rendering Manager and the user-space clients like Mesa and others. This libdrm 2.4.82 release is a bit more notable than some of the other point releases as it does have some interesting additions.
First up, there are a number of new AMDGPU APIs. David Airlie added APIs for the DRM synchronization object create/destroy/import/export functions. DRM sync objects are new to the core Direct Rendering Manager code as of Linux 4.13.
Additionally, in the AMDGPU space for libdrm 2.4.82 is also a new, low-overhead command submission API. Of this low-overhead CS API, Airlie commented on the patch, "This just sends chunks to the kernel API for a single command
stream. This should provide a more future proof and extensible API for command submission."
Within the Intel space of libdrm 2.4.82 are numerous PCI ID additions for Coffee Lake and Cannonlake graphics hardware. There is also some new code pertaining to "Gen 10" graphics, which is being introduced with Cannonlake.
This libdrm update also has some header updates and various other changes. The complete list can be found via the dri-devel announcement.
