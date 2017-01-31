Libav Now Supports VA-API VP8 & MPEG2 Encode, Other Improvements

For those continuing to make use of the FFmpeg-forked Libav project, a number of VA-API improvements have landed in recent days.
The latest improvements to Libav pertaining to Intel's Video Acceleration API (VA-API) are VP8 encode support, MPEG-2 encode support, VBR mode support, and other small improvements. More details can be found via this Git query.
Other VA-API-enabled programs have already supported VP8/MPEG-2 so it's not too much of a big deal, unless you're still relying upon Libav, but nevertheless it's always great seeing more Linux applications support VA-API/VDPAU for GPU-based video acceleration.
