Libav Now Supports VA-API VP8 & MPEG2 Encode, Other Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 31 January 2017 at 06:19 AM EST. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
For those continuing to make use of the FFmpeg-forked Libav project, a number of VA-API improvements have landed in recent days.

The latest improvements to Libav pertaining to Intel's Video Acceleration API (VA-API) are VP8 encode support, MPEG-2 encode support, VBR mode support, and other small improvements. More details can be found via this Git query.

Other VA-API-enabled programs have already supported VP8/MPEG-2 so it's not too much of a big deal, unless you're still relying upon Libav, but nevertheless it's always great seeing more Linux applications support VA-API/VDPAU for GPU-based video acceleration.
