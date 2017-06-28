Lennart Formally Introduces "mkosi" Tool
Eight days ago Lennart Poettering of systemd fame unveiled his work on the new casync project while this week he is talking about a new tool.

Mkosi is the new tool being talked about by Lennart, which he has been working on for a while but hadn't widely announced it. Mkosi is short for "Make Operating System Image" and is for generating OS images.

Lennart believes mkosi has features to better differentiate it from other operating system image constructors. Mkosi can generate a variety of GPT disk images with either squashfs/Btrfs/EXT4, a Btrfs sub-volume, a tarball of a directory, various customizations to the image, and can build a number of Linux distribution images already. Mkosi should be working for Fedora, Debian / Ubuntu, Arch Linux, openSUSE, and others.

Developers interested in learning more about the mkosi tool can do so via Lennart's blog.
