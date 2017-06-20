Lennart Poettering Announces New Project: casync
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 20 June 2017 at 11:22 AM EDT. 27 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
Following his work on PulseAudio, Avahi, and systemd, Lennart Poettering has a new project to announce: casync.

Lennart has been working on casync the past number of months as a project inspired by rsync and Git while aiming to be a new tool for distributing file-system images. Casync is designed for delivering frequently-updated file-system images over the Internet. He's aiming for casync to be used by IoT, container, VM, portable services, and plain old OS images. Casync could also be used for backups and home directory synchronization.

Those wishing to learn more about Lennart's new project can read all of the details in his lengthy blog post announcing casync.
27 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Cairo 1.15.6 Released
Rspamd 1.6 Released With Milter & ARC Support
UDisks 2.7 Released, Migrates To Libblockdev
SDL2 Gets Initial Support For JACK Audio Kit
Opus Audio Codec 1.2 Release Candidate 1 Arrives
LZ4m: Taking LZ4 Compression To The Next Level
Popular News
Mozilla Firefox 54 Now Available
Firefox 55 Beta Prepping Numerous Changes
Updated AMDGPU-PRO Driver Has Performance Fixes, Mad Max Works On Vulkan
WPS Office 2016 for Linux Released
LibreOffice 6.0 Is In Development
FreeNAS 11.0 Released