Leadwerks Game Engine 4.2 Released With Linux Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 22 December 2016 at 03:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
It's been two years since we last reported on the Leadwerks game engine while this morning the company announced a big update for it that also improves the Linux support.

Leadwerks Software has pushed out Leadwerks Game Engine 4.2 onto Steam. This updated engine integrates GameAnalytics.com analytics support that allows developers to analyze game player behavior, new graphical features, new animation commands and built-in animation management system, compatibility with the latest GCC compiler with C++11, and also fixes a problematic animation rendering bug that affected Linux gamers.

Graphics improvements for Leadwerks Game Engine 4.2 include ray-traced reflections, a screen-space reflection (SSR) post-processing effect, heat haze / glass refraction / soft particles can now be easily added, and spotlights can accept textures to project.

Those wishing to learn more about this cross-platform commercial game engine can visit Leadwerks.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Feral Now Officially Supports AMD GPUs With Mesa For XCOM 2 On Linux
Lara Croft Go On Linux: A Fun Turn-Based Puzzle Game
Feral Releases Realm of the Wood Elves DLC For Linux
It Looks Like CryENGINE's Sandbox Editor Could Eventually Work On Linux
The Out-of-Tree Wine Code To Run DOOM On Linux
Open-Source Warsow Game Development Appears To End
Popular News
Ubuntu To Begin Making Use Of Swapfiles In Place Of SWAP Partitions
Nintendo's Switch Game Console Is Vulkan & OpenGL Conformant
Libav Now Supports VA-API HEVC Accelerated Decoding
Getting Lucky With An AMD GCN Graphics Card For Just $15 USD
GCC 6.3 Release Candidate Now Available
AMD Reveals More Zen CPU Details, Officially Known As Ryzen, No Linux Details Yet