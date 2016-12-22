It's been two years since we last reported on the Leadwerks game engine while this morning the company announced a big update for it that also improves the Linux support.
Leadwerks Software has pushed out Leadwerks Game Engine 4.2 onto Steam. This updated engine integrates GameAnalytics.com analytics support that allows developers to analyze game player behavior, new graphical features, new animation commands and built-in animation management system, compatibility with the latest GCC compiler with C++11, and also fixes a problematic animation rendering bug that affected Linux gamers.
Graphics improvements for Leadwerks Game Engine 4.2 include ray-traced reflections, a screen-space reflection (SSR) post-processing effect, heat haze / glass refraction / soft particles can now be easily added, and spotlights can accept textures to project.
Those wishing to learn more about this cross-platform commercial game engine can visit Leadwerks.com.
