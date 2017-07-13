Benchmarking The Potato & Firefly: New ARM Linux Boards
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 13 July 2017 at 09:32 AM EDT. 6 Comments
When receiving the long-awaited AMD ARM board yesterday I also received Le Potato Libre Computer Board and the Firefly RK3399.

Le Potato is the recently talked about ARM SBC that is the New Libre-Focused ARM Board Aims To Compete With Raspberry Pi 3, Offers 4K.


The folks at BayLibre and LoveRPi are working to get upstream support for Le Potato in Linux 4.13~4.14. Ubuntu 16.04 and Debian 9 images using Linux 4.9 will be released soon. This ARM board is expected to begin shipping soon and globally by late September / early October while being organized from this Kickstarter page.


The board has four Cortex-A53 cores, ARM Mali 450 graphics, HDMI 2.0, 4 x USB 2.0, 100Mb Ethernet, eMMC, and microSD.


The Firefly RK3399 meanwhile is a higher-end board that features two Cortex-A72 cores, four Cortex-A53 cores, ARM Mali-T860 graphics, USB 3.0 Type-C, and more while being centered around the Rockchip RK3399.


The Firefly especially should be a fun board for some ARM Linux benchmarking. This board is available today and is $159 via Amazon and is Prime eligible.


I'll have benchmarks on this latest set of boards soon. Thanks to LoveRPI.com for sending them out.
