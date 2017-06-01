Latte Dock Is Working On Wayland Support, New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 24 June 2017 at 05:52 PM EDT.
Latte Dock, the desktop dock based on KDE's Plasma Framework and Qt, is preparing for their next release at the end of August.

Latte Dock 0.7 is expected to be the next major release of this dock and it's slated for availability by the end of August.

Among the features being baked for Latte Dock 0.7 is support for layouts, a Wayland tech preview mode, per-dock transparency adjustments, global shortcuts, support for copying docks, support for separators everywhere, and various other adjustments.

Those wanting to learn about the changes coming for the next version of Latte Dock can do so via this blog post.
