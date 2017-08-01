Latte Dock, the popular desktop dock powered by Qt5 for KDE systems, is out with a shiny new feature release.
Latte Dock 0.7 is for Plasma 5.9 and newer and now supports:
- Dynamic layouts with a new layout editor.
- Basic and advanced modes to satisfy both new and existing users.
- New visibility options.
- Support for title tooltips.
- Audio streams to adjust the volume through indicators in the dock.
- Libunity support.
- New global shortcuts.
- A Mozilla Thunderbird plugin.
- Other configuration features and improvements.
Perhaps most exciting though is Latte Dock 0.7 has a "tech preview" support for use with KDE Plasma on Wayland. The Latte Dock functionality under Wayland should mostly be on par with X11 except for where KDE Plasma is hitting Wayland bugs.
More details via the 0.7 release announcement.
Add A Comment