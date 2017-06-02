LZ4m: Taking LZ4 Compression To The Next Level

While LZ4 can be very fast with its compression and decompression speeds, there's a new kid on the block that appears to be even faster: LZ4m.
LZ4m is a compression algorithm designed for in-memory data geared for use when dealing with data intensive applications. So it doesn't serve the same general use-cases as LZ4, but is interesting nevertheless especially in the era of data use exploding.
The compression ratio of LZ4m appears to be slightly higher than LZ4 while the compression/decompression speeds are significantly faster than LZ4. But LZ4m does come up short of the WKdm page compressor's compression ratio and compression speed.
The developers behind LZ4m plan to use this new compression algorithm for a real-world in-memory compression system. Unfortunately I haven't been able to find any code for LZ4m yet nor much more besides this white paper for the 2017 IEEE conference. Hopefully we will learn more soon and see a useful code drop. Thanks to markg85 pointing out this work.
