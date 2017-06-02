LZ4m: Taking LZ4 Compression To The Next Level
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 2 June 2017 at 05:59 AM EDT. 2 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
While LZ4 can be very fast with its compression and decompression speeds, there's a new kid on the block that appears to be even faster: LZ4m.

LZ4m is a compression algorithm designed for in-memory data geared for use when dealing with data intensive applications. So it doesn't serve the same general use-cases as LZ4, but is interesting nevertheless especially in the era of data use exploding.

The compression ratio of LZ4m appears to be slightly higher than LZ4 while the compression/decompression speeds are significantly faster than LZ4. But LZ4m does come up short of the WKdm page compressor's compression ratio and compression speed.

The developers behind LZ4m plan to use this new compression algorithm for a real-world in-memory compression system. Unfortunately I haven't been able to find any code for LZ4m yet nor much more besides this white paper for the 2017 IEEE conference. Hopefully we will learn more soon and see a useful code drop. Thanks to markg85 pointing out this work.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Arcan 0.5.2 Released: That Display Server Built On A Game Engine, Now Tackling VR
Nextcloud 12 Debuts With "Global Scale" Architecture
Benchmarks: PostgreSQL 10 Performance Is Looking Good
PostgreSQL 10 Enters Beta
OpenCL.org Restarting Work Porting GEGL To OpenCL
LWJGL v3.1.2 Brings OpenVR Bindings, Tiny OpenEXR
Popular News
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Planned For Release In Three Weeks
Fedora 26 Beta Has Been Delayed
Devuan 1.0 Officially Released - Letting Debian Live Without Systemd
Xfce4-Panel Release With Working GTK3 Support
Coreboot Ready To Ship On Upcoming Purism Librem 13/15 Laptops
Intel Opens Up Compute Library for Deep Neural Networks