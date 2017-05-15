LWJGL v3.1.2 Brings OpenVR Bindings, Tiny OpenEXR
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 15 May 2017 at 05:16 PM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Released today was LWJGL 3.1.2, the popular Lightweight Java Game Library initiative that exposes high-performance, cross-platform libraries for game/multimedia use-cases. LWJGL continues to offer OpenGL, Vulkan, OpenCL, and other bindings with some new additions coming in this most recent release.

The newest bindings in LWJGL v3.1.2 are OpenVR, Tiny OpenEXR, and Yoga (a layout engine) bindings. LWJGL 3.1.2 has updates to its existing bindings such as OpenAL, LibOVR, Vulkan, and more.

LWJGL 3.1.2 additional increases its default stack size, lower overhead for some debug settings when using Java 9's StackWalker, and there are a number of fixes too.

More details on LWJGL 3.1.2 via the release notes. If this is your first time learning of the Lightweight Java Game Library, visit LWJGL.org to learn more.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Ardour 5.9 Digital Audio Workstation Released
FreeType 2.8 Completes OpenType Variation Fonts Support
GIMP 2.8.22 Released, Fixes A 10 Year Old CVE
Git 2.13 Released, Adds SHA-1 Collision Detection
Nextcloud 12 Beta Released, Focuses On Collaboration Possibilities
NeoVim Hits v0.2 Milestone
Popular News
The New Features So Far For The Linux 4.12 Kernel
It's Now Possible To Run Fedora On Chromebooks With Wayland
GIMP 2.8.22 Released, Fixes A 10 Year Old CVE
KDE 4/5 Affected By A Root Exploit Vulnerability
Westfield: Wayland For HTML5/JavaScript
EXT4 For Linux 4.12 Gets GETFSMAP Support, Performance Improvements