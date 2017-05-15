Released today was LWJGL 3.1.2, the popular Lightweight Java Game Library initiative that exposes high-performance, cross-platform libraries for game/multimedia use-cases. LWJGL continues to offer OpenGL, Vulkan, OpenCL, and other bindings with some new additions coming in this most recent release.
The newest bindings in LWJGL v3.1.2 are OpenVR, Tiny OpenEXR, and Yoga (a layout engine) bindings. LWJGL 3.1.2 has updates to its existing bindings such as OpenAL, LibOVR, Vulkan, and more.
LWJGL 3.1.2 additional increases its default stack size, lower overhead for some debug settings when using Java 9's StackWalker, and there are a number of fixes too.
More details on LWJGL 3.1.2 via the release notes. If this is your first time learning of the Lightweight Java Game Library, visit LWJGL.org to learn more.
