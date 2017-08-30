LLVMpipe & OpenSWR OpenGL Riding Off Threadripper

One of the unique test requests coming in as part of our Threadripper on Linux testing is to see how well the LLVMpipe and OpenSWR CPU-based OpenGL implementations within Mesa perform for this 16 core / 32 thread single-socket processor. Here are those results.A few days back I did a similar LLVMpipe/SWR comparison on a 80 thread Intel system so check out those numbers if you are unfamiliar with these CPU-based OpenGL drivers... This testing is done mostly for curiosity about the viability of LLVMpipe/SWR on CPUs with high core counts.

I tested LLVMpipe on Ubuntu 17.04's default stack (Mesa 17.0.7) and then tested LLVMpipe and SWR when built from Mesa 17.3-dev Git paired with LLVM 6.0 SVN.



An intentionally awkward CPU/GPU combination to say the least...