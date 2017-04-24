LLVM developers have been wanting to move from their 3-clause BSD-like "LLVM license" to the Apache 2.0 license with exceptions. It's been a while since last hearing about the effort while now a third round of request for comments was issued.
Last week LLVM founder Chris Lattner sent out "RFC #3" for soliciting more feedback on changing over to the Apache 2.0 license. The exceptions to the Apache 2.0 license is about if LLVM code during the compilation process gets added to your source code in binary form, you don't need to comply with some parts of the license. The other exception is if combining or linked compiled forms of LLVM with software that is under the GPLv2 and if a court finds conflicts between the LLVM license and the GPLv2 around the patent provision, indemnity provision, or other sections, those can be retroactively and prospectively waived.
For those wishing to learn more about LLVM's Apache 2.0 re-licensing attempt can read this mailing list thread. Some concerns are still raised in that thread over this proposal (particularly from the OpenBSD crowd), but we'll see what happens.
1 Comment