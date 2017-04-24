LLVM Still Working Towards Apache 2.0 Relicensing
Written by Michael Larabel in Compiler on 24 April 2017 at 06:28 AM EDT. 1 Comment
COMPILER --
LLVM developers have been wanting to move from their 3-clause BSD-like "LLVM license" to the Apache 2.0 license with exceptions. It's been a while since last hearing about the effort while now a third round of request for comments was issued.

Last week LLVM founder Chris Lattner sent out "RFC #3" for soliciting more feedback on changing over to the Apache 2.0 license. The exceptions to the Apache 2.0 license is about if LLVM code during the compilation process gets added to your source code in binary form, you don't need to comply with some parts of the license. The other exception is if combining or linked compiled forms of LLVM with software that is under the GPLv2 and if a court finds conflicts between the LLVM license and the GPLv2 around the patent provision, indemnity provision, or other sections, those can be retroactively and prospectively waived.

For those wishing to learn more about LLVM's Apache 2.0 re-licensing attempt can read this mailing list thread. Some concerns are still raised in that thread over this proposal (particularly from the OpenBSD crowd), but we'll see what happens.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Compiler News
Psychec: A Type Inference Engine For C, The C Language Meets Unification
Relm: A GTK-Based GUI Library In Rust For Async GUI Apps
LLVM Is On The Path To Getting Faster
Intel Developers Looking To Get Nios II Backend In LLVM
Kotlin Language Gets Experimental Native Compilation Support
LLVM 4.0.1 Planning, Aiming For Better Stable Releases
Popular News
Debian Issues Statement Over Arrested Russian Developer
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 Released, Drops Old Linux CPU Support
Linux 4.12 Should Be Another Exciting, Featureful Cycle
PlayStation 3 Emulator Making Progress On Linux Support
BFQ I/O Scheduler Queued For Linux 4.12
Ubuntu 17.10 Is Artful