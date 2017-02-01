Cortex-M23 / Cortex-M33 Support Added To LLVM
Written by Michael Larabel in Compiler on 1 February 2017 at 08:09 AM EST.
The LLVM compiler infrastructure now has official support for two more ARM processors.

The Cortex-M23 and Cortex-M33 are now both supported by the LLVM compiler stack this morning.

The M23 is described by ARM as "Based on the ARMv8-M baseline architecture, it is the smallest and most energy efficient ARM processor with ARM TrustZone security technology. The Cortex-M23 is the ideal processor for constrained embedded applications requiring efficient security."

The M33 meanwhile is advertised as "the most configurable of all Cortex-M processors. It is a full featured microcontroller class processor based on the latest ARMv8-M architecture with ARM TrustZone security and digital signal processing."

This commit adds these Cortex-M cores to the target parser and TableGen and introduces the appropriate tests for these ARMv8 cores. This work will be found in LLVM 5.0.
