Cortex-A75 and Cortex-A55 Now Supported By LLVM
Written by Michael Larabel in Compiler on 21 August 2017 at 04:56 AM EDT. Add A Comment
COMPILER --
ARM's latest big.LITTLE cores are now supported by LLVM, the Cortex A75 and A55.

The Cortex-A75 high-performance CPU is designed to deliver greater performance and efficiency over the A72/A73 processors, particularly around integer performance and floating point / memory workloads. This is currently the most powerful Cortex-A series processor. The Cortex-A55 meanwhile is designed for power efficiency and thus the "LITTLE" of the newest big.LITTLE designs. The A55 is said to deliver 18% more performance at 15% better power efficiency than the earlier A53.

Both the Cortex A75 and A55 support the ARMv8.2-A architecture. As of this morning in LLVM Git, both products are formally supported. This work will be found in LLVM 6.0.
