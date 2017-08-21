Cortex-A75 and Cortex-A55 Now Supported By LLVM

ARM's latest big.LITTLE cores are now supported by LLVM, the Cortex A75 and A55.
The Cortex-A75 high-performance CPU is designed to deliver greater performance and efficiency over the A72/A73 processors, particularly around integer performance and floating point / memory workloads. This is currently the most powerful Cortex-A series processor. The Cortex-A55 meanwhile is designed for power efficiency and thus the "LITTLE" of the newest big.LITTLE designs. The A55 is said to deliver 18% more performance at 15% better power efficiency than the earlier A53.
Both the Cortex A75 and A55 support the ARMv8.2-A architecture. As of this morning in LLVM Git, both products are formally supported. This work will be found in LLVM 6.0.
Add A Comment