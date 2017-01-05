LLVM/Clang Finally Lands Mainline Support For AMD's Zen/Ryzen Processors
Written by Michael Larabel in Compiler on 10 January 2017 at 07:29 AM EST. 10 Comments
COMPILER --
The latest LLVM and Clang compiler code as of this morning now has support for Zen (AMD Ryzen) processors.

Back in 2015 there was the AMD Zen "znver1" patches for GCC along with Zen for Binutils while with the latest Git/SVN development code for LLVM/Clang today is similar "znver1" support.

The patches to LLVM and Clang add the "znver1" flag for tuning to the AMD Family 17h architecture, ISA coverage of the Zen version 1 architecture, -march=native support when running on Zen, dropping of FMA4/XOP support for znver1, and more. But for the time being it's making use of the older btver2 scheduler model.

This initial support for AMD's Zen CPUs will be present in next month's LLVM/Clang 4.0 release.
10 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Compiler News
LLVM Founder, Swift Creator Chris Lattner Is Leaving Apple: Joins Tesla
Jamey Sharp On Whether You Should Translate Your Code To Rust
Dawn-CC: Automatically Adding OpenACC/OpenMP Directives To Programs
Intel SGX Patch For GCC - Software Guard Extensions
NewGVN Merged Into LLVM
Ruby 2.4 Programming Language Has Performance Updates & More
Popular News
Richard Stallman: Goodbye to GNU Libreboot
AMD Kaveri vs. Intel Skylake With The Latest Linux/Mesa Open-Source Drivers
Debian Stretch Enters Its Soft Freeze, Full Freeze In One Month
Linux Marketshare Up To 3% According To One Popular Website
Steam Linux Client Beta Adds Idle Detection, Updated Vulkan Loader & More
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided On Linux With Latest RadeonSI - Up To 2~3x Faster