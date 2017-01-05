LLVM/Clang Finally Lands Mainline Support For AMD's Zen/Ryzen Processors

The latest LLVM and Clang compiler code as of this morning now has support for Zen (AMD Ryzen) processors.
Back in 2015 there was the AMD Zen "znver1" patches for GCC along with Zen for Binutils while with the latest Git/SVN development code for LLVM/Clang today is similar "znver1" support.
The patches to LLVM and Clang add the "znver1" flag for tuning to the AMD Family 17h architecture, ISA coverage of the Zen version 1 architecture, -march=native support when running on Zen, dropping of FMA4/XOP support for znver1, and more. But for the time being it's making use of the older btver2 scheduler model.
This initial support for AMD's Zen CPUs will be present in next month's LLVM/Clang 4.0 release.
10 Comments