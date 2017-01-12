LLVM and its sub-projects like Clang were branched today for next month's 4.0 release.
Per the LLVM 4.0 release schedule, feature development is now over with the LLVM/Clang 4 branching. The 4.0 RC1 releases will be made available shortly.
Then with the latest Git/SVN code, it's now up to version 5.0 per their new release versioning scheme.
LLVM/Clang 4.0 is expected to be officially released in late February. Stay tuned for a feature overview and various compiler benchmarks leading up to the LLVM/Clang 4.0 release.
