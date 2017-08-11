Initial ARMv8.3-A Support Added To LLVM
11 August 2017
Initial enablement of the ARMv8.3-A architecture changes are now in place for the LLVM compiler infrastructure.

The ARMv8.3-A update to the ARMv8 architecture include features pertaining to pointer authentication, nested virtualization, advanced SIMD complex number support, improved JavaScript type conversion support, changes to the memory consistency model, and an ID mechanism support for larger system-visible caches.

An overview of the ARMv8.3-A changes can be found via community.arm.com.

The start of the ARMv8.3-A changes for the LLVM compiler stack began to land yesterday.

Meanwhile, with the big GCC 7 release earlier this year brought ARMv8.3-A support to this GNU compiler.
