LLVM 6.0 SVN/Git now has landed a Synopsys DesignWare ARC processor back-end.Synopsys has contributed an ARC experimental target to LLVM. The focus is on supporting the ARC v2 architecture with a focus on using Clang for C99 support.The ARC back-end was added today to the mainline code-base. This ARC target takes just a little more than six thousand lines of new code. This follows in GCC also having ARC processor support.