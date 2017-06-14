LLVM 5.0 Release Planning Begins For Shipping In August
Hans Wennborg has published his proposed schedule for the LLVM / Clang 5.0 release that would put the stable debut at the end of August.

The August release target for LLVM 5.0 isn't much of a surprise considering they stick to around a half-year release cadence. The likely schedule includes branching LLVM 5.0 on 19 July, frequent release candidates to follow, and to do the final release of LLVM 5.0.0 around 23 August.

The release planning details can be found via this mailing list post. Wennborg is hoping more become involved in bug squashing and testing due to him being short on time.

Among the changes to look forward to with LLVM 5.0 include hopefully better AMD Ryzen performance (their scheduler has yet to land as of writing), ARM additions, Radeon Vega support, a variety of AMDGPU back-end enhancements, OpenMP and C++17 improvements for Clang, and a range of other work we'll cover in due course plus benchmarks.
