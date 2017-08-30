LLVM 5.0 was supposed to be officially released last week, but instead another release candidate was warranted while the stable debut is expected in the days ahead.
LLVM release manager Hans Wennborg opted for a 5.0-RC4 release on Tuesday due to a few more changes trickling in as they try to clear their blocker bug list for this six-month update to the LLVM compiler infrastructure.
Wennborg noted in the release announcement, "if nothing unexpected comes up, this is what the final release will look like."
For those not yet trying LLVM 5.0 or the Clang 5.0 C/C++ front-end, see our feature look in past articles for more details. The original release date for LLVM 5.0 was scheduled in for 23 August, but at least LLVM releases tend to slip by a few days and not weeks while still keeping to their blocker bug list.
