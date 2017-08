The second release candidate has been tagged for the upcoming LLVM 5.0 release.Hans Wennborg wrote that there are still "a bunch of open release blockers", but many patches have been merged since 5.0 RC1 so he is hoping for some fresh testing.Details via the brief RC2 announcement . See our LLVM/Clang 5.0 feature overview if wanting to become familiar with the new features.LLVM 5.0 is anticipated for release around 23 August.