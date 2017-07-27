Following the LLVM 5 branching earlier this week, release manager Hans Wennborg has now tagged the first release candidate.
LLVM, Clang, and its sub-projects are now tagged for 5.0.0-rc1. Thus it's time to begin encouraging testing of this updated compiler stack ahead of its official debut next month.
Unless you are fetching from SVN/Git, you'll want to wait a few days until the tested binaries of RC1 are available. LLVM 5.0.0 is expected to be officially released around the end of August.
LLVM 5 / Clang 5 is bringing the new AMD Zen scheduler model and an array of other improvements I'll go through in a feature recap shortly on Phoronix.
