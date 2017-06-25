AMD Still Planning For Zen Scheduler In LLVM 5.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Compiler on 25 June 2017 at 09:54 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Back in March we reported about LLVM 5.0 anticipating better AMD Ryzen performance thanks to a proper scheduling model slated to land. But months later, AMD still hasn't produced the code.

Responding now this weekend to a user inquiry, Das Dibyendu of AMD has said that they still plan for the Zen "znver1" scheduler model to happen for LLVM 5.0. But he didn't comment on any other planned Zen changes for LLVM 5.0 nor if "znver2" support would come more timely in the future.

LLVM right now relies upon the btver1 (Bobcat) scheduler model that really isn't optimized for current Ryzen/Eypc processors.

LLVM 5.0 is scheduled for release in August and for that to happen the code branching is set for the middle of July. Hopefully we'll see AMD release their Zen improvements soon and will be accepted timely into mainline.
