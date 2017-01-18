Hans Wennborg of Google, serving as the LLVM release manager, has announced the tagging of the first release candidate of the forthcoming LLVM 4.0.
LLVM 4.0 was branched last week, shifting new development to LLVM 5.0, per their new versioning scheme.
Wennborg wrote in this morning's release announcement, "There are still open merge requests and bugs, but I'd like to get the testing started to see what issues come up. Please build, test, and upload binaries to the sftp." Currently LLVM 4.0 RC1 is tagged in Git while the binaries for those not interested in building from source are not yet available.
The 4.0 release schedule puts the official LLVM/Clang 4.0.0 release around 21 February.
6 Comments