For those nervous about using LLVM Git/SVN of the current 4.0 development code but looking to have the latest fixes atop the stable LLVM 3.9 series, the LLVM 3.9.1 point release is now available.
AMD's Tom Stellard announced this first release of LLVM 3.9.1 today. This does include some AMDGPU back-end updates plus an assortment of other fixes to LLVM. LLVM 3.9.0 was released back in September so there are a fair amount of fixes in this version.
LLVM 4.0 meanwhile is scheduled for release in February as the next feature release. More details on LLVM 3.9.1 via the announcement.
