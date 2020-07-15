LLVM 11 Feature Development Is Over With Many Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 15 July 2020 at 07:01 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LLVM --
LLVM 11 feature development has ended with the code having been branched in Git this morning and the first release candidate expected shortly.

LLVM 11.0 was branched today in its mono repository including sub-projects like Clang. This branching is going as planned with aiming to ship LLVM 11.0 officially around 26 August.

Among the many changes found in this half-year update to the LLVM compiler stack includes:

- Clang now uses C++17/GNU17 by default if no C++ standard version is specified. Previously it was C++11. GCC 11 is matching this behavior of C++17 by default.

- Clang 11 now supports -fstack-clash-protection for helping fight off possible stack clash attacks on x86/x86_64, s390x, and POWER 64-bit architectures.

- Clang can now parse the asm inline GNU C extension albeit is currently unhandled.

- Continued C++20 support.

- Clang -o behavior better matches GCC.

- Early bits around Intel AMX support.

- Support for newer ARMv8 instructions.

- AMD Navi 2 (Sienna Cichlid) support within the AMDGPU shader compiler as GFX1030.

- Radeon GCN offloading for OpenMP.

- Intel load hardening mitigation and SESES speculative execution pass.

- The AVR target for LLVM has been promoted from experimental status to an official back-end.

- Various WebAssembly target improvements.

- F18/Flang were merged into the LLVM 11 source tree albeit still under development.

- Intel SERIALIZE instruction support for Golden Cove.

- Support for the Marvell ThunderX3.

- Arm Cortex-A77 support.

- Fujitsu A64FX support.

- NVIDIA Carmel bits were finally upstreamed.

Benchmarks of LLVM Clang 11 will begin soon on Phoronix.
1 Comment
Related News
Cling C++ Interpreter Looking To Upstream More Code Into LLVM
5+ Years Late: LLVM's AMD Excavator Target Was Missing Two Features
Apple's Compiler Team Starts Upstreaming Changes For macOS 11
LLVM Is Looking At Establishing An "Incubator" Process For Encouraging New Sub-Projects
LLVM Developers Plotting Path Forward For Moving To A New Git Branch Name
LLVM Moves Forward With A Security Group For Dealing With Security-Related Issues
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds: "I Hope AVX512 Dies A Painful Death"
Linus Torvalds' Initial Comment On Rust Code Prospects Within The Linux Kernel
Linux Developers May Discuss Allowing Rust Code Within The Kernel
Fedora Approves Of Making Nano The Default Terminal Text Editor, Other Features Accepted
Linux 5.8 Formally Adds The Inclusive Terminology Guidelines
Linux Might Pursue x86_64 Micro-Architecture Feature Levels
Intel Gen12/Xe Graphics Have AV1 Accelerated Decode - Linux Support Lands
NVMe ZNS Support Coming To Linux 5.9