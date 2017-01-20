Linux.Conf.Au 2017 Videos Now Available Online
For those that were interested in Linux.Conf.Au 2017 in Hobart, Tasmania, the videos are now available online.

At LCA2017 there were talks about CPU frequency management, BPF tracing, the Vulkan API, GPU-accelerated JPEG rendering, and other interesting topics. The LCA crew has once again did a good job of recording the videos with good audio/video quality and promptly uploading them to YouTube.

If you are interested in watching any of the LCA2017 videos, you can find them via this YouTube playlist. I'll finish watching them over the weekend and comment if there's anything else worth pointing out with them. Enjoy!
