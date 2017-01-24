Watch David Airlie Talk About Vulkan & RADV From LCA2017

Last week at Linux.Conf.Au 2017 was a presentation by David Airlie, the Linux kernel DRM subsystem maintainer, Red Hat developer, and RADV Vulkan driver developer, among other hats. At this year's Linux conference in Australia he gave a nice presentation on Vulkan and the RADV driver work.
RADV as the open-source, in-Mesa, but unofficial Radeon Vulkan driver was covered during David's LCA2017 presentation but for a large part a broad overview of Vulkan and its relation to OpenGL. No real jaw-droppers for anyone who's been keeping up to speed on Vulkan's advancements over the past year and our continuous coverage of Mesa development, but nevertheless always fun to hear different developer perspectives.
For those interested in watching Airlie's Vulkan presentation, it was finally uploaded a few hours ago and you can find it embedded below or directly via YouTube.
