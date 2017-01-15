Linux.Conf.Au 2017 kicked off a short time ago in Hobart, Tasmania.
This very popular Linux / free software event took over the small city of Hobart in Tasmania. LCA 2017 is featuring 84 talks and six tutorials. The event runs from today through 20 January.
For those of us not in Australia, LCA 2017 videos should be available later on as usual. Some of the talks on the schedule that I found of interest this year included:
- CPU Frequency Management by Rafael Wysocki as well as a talk about the future of Linux power management.
- Keith Packard talking about a uniform storage management interface and the storage techniques they are using with HP Enterprise's "The Machine."
- Keith Packard will also be talking about their ChaosKey random number generator product.
- Brendan Gregg on BPF tracing.
- David Airlie will be talking about the Vulkan API and what it means for Linux.
- Nathan Egge will be talking about GPU-accelerated JPEG rendering using the jpeg_gpu project. For those intrigued by it, jpeg_gpu is hosted on GitHub.
- William Brown will talk about lessons learned from integrating Rust with existing C code.
Those wishing to learn more about Linux.Conf.Au 2017 can visit the conference site. Once the LCA 2017 videos are available, I'll surely be checking them out and commenting on any interesting remarks made along with links to the videos for those interested.
