Krita 4.0 Drawing Program In Development, Pre-Alpha Builds Now Available
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 15 June 2017 at 05:47 AM EDT. 14 Comments
KDE --
While it feels just like yesterday when the big Krita 3.0 drawing program update was released with its port to Qt5, Krita 4.0 is already under development.

While it was significant with the work done on Krita 3.0 in porting from Qt4 to Qt5, the developers say Krita 4.0 will be "as big, if not a bigger step." With Krita 4.0 they are replacing their entire vector layer system. Krita will no longer be using the Open Document Graphics standard but rather SVG for vector data. With Krita 4.0, it can read other document formats but will only be saving as SVG layers.

Krita 4.0 is also getting a new airbrush system, a healing brush tool, a new system for saving images, an improved palette docker, a new text tool, and more.

For those anxious to begin pre-alpha testing this feature-rich Krita 4.0 work, see Krita.org for details on this next major release to this Qt-powered digital painting program.
14 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Frameworks 5.35 Released
KDE Neon Begins Vetting Qt 5.9
KDE Plasma 5.12 Will Be An LTS Release In January 2018
KDE Plasma 5.10 Released
Better KWin Wayland HiDPI Support Still Baking
KDE's Akademy 2017 Schedule Published
Popular News
Google Is Exploring Potentially Using Btrfs In Android
Ubuntu 17.10 Begins Transition To GNOME Shell Desktop By Default
Connor Abbott Is Valve's Latest Linux Graphics Driver Developer
Chrome 61 Progresses With WebUSB API & More
LibreOffice 6.0 Is In Development
PCI Express 4.0 Is Ready, PCI Express 5.0 In 2019