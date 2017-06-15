While it feels just like yesterday when the big Krita 3.0 drawing program update was released with its port to Qt5, Krita 4.0 is already under development.
While it was significant with the work done on Krita 3.0 in porting from Qt4 to Qt5, the developers say Krita 4.0 will be "as big, if not a bigger step." With Krita 4.0 they are replacing their entire vector layer system. Krita will no longer be using the Open Document Graphics standard but rather SVG for vector data. With Krita 4.0, it can read other document formats but will only be saving as SVG layers.
Krita 4.0 is also getting a new airbrush system, a healing brush tool, a new system for saving images, an improved palette docker, a new text tool, and more.
For those anxious to begin pre-alpha testing this feature-rich Krita 4.0 work, see Krita.org for details on this next major release to this Qt-powered digital painting program.
