Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 17 August 2017 at 06:14 AM EDT. 4 Comments

The Krita project has today announced version 3.2 is ready of their open-source, cross-platform digital painting program.Krita 3.2 features new G'Mic-qt plugin integration, a smart patch tool, finger painting on touch screens, new brush presets, a variety of fixes, and other minor improvements.Krita 3.2.0 builds are available this morning for Windows, Linux in x86_64 AppImage form, and macOS.

More details on Krita 3.2 via Krita.org