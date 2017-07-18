Krita 3.2 Digital Painting Program Enters Beta
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 18 July 2017 at 06:32 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Version 3.2 of the popular Krita digital painting program has a variety of bug-fixes and some new features.

Krita 3.2 is available in public beta today as one of the most promising open-source, cross-platform digital painting programs. Krita 3.2 features a new gmic-qt plugin, a new set of brushes was added to the default brush set, new shortcuts, the Smart Patch tool has been back-ported from the Krita 4 code, Gaussian Blur filter improvements, and more. There are also a number of bug fixes compared to the latest Krita 3.1 point release.

More details on Krita 3.2 Beta 1 can be found from this morning's release announcement at Krita.org.
