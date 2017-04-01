Kotlin Language Gets Experimental Native Compilation Support
The Kotlin programming language continues to be developed by JetBrains and while it originated as a new language built atop the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), there is now experimental support for native compilation.

With the tech preview offered last week, the Kotlin/Native initiative allows compiling Kotlin directly to machine code, thereby not relying upon any virtual machine. This Apache2-licensed compiler is based atop LLVM for code generation.

But be aware the native binaries generated by Kotlin don't yet have any performance optimizations, the standard library isn't complete, and improvements can be made in the area of garbage collection.

Those interested in Kotlin without the JVM can learn more via this blog post announcement.


This past week also marked the release of Kotlin 1.1.
