Kodi's Wayland Support Was Successfully Revived With GSoC 2017

The Kodi HTPC/multimedia software has revamped support for Wayland as an alternative to the X.Org Server on Linux thanks to Google Summer of Code developer Philipp Kerling.
Several years back was Kodi Wayland support that fell into disrepair and was removed, but now Philipp has been spending the summer on rewriting the Wayland support so that it's almost on-par with the windowing support under X11.
Those curious about the GSoC 2017 adventure in porting Kodi back to Wayland can be found via this Kodi.tv blog post.
There's the pull request outstanding for merging the Wayland support into mainline Kodi. Hopefully it will end up landing soon.
