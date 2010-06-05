Kodi 17.2 Released To Fix Security Issue, Bugs
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 24 May 2017 at 06:06 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Kodi 17.2 has been released and all users of this HTPC software are encouraged to upgrade due to a security fix.

The security fix is regarding the recent waves around malicious subtitle zip files. Malicious subtitle files would attack VLC, Kodi, and various other platforms. The affect can be so severe to take over devices as these subtitle zip files could overwrite any file the current user has write permissions on.

Kodi 17.2 also has a number of fixes concerning general functionality of this media player and other stability work and general fixes.

More details on Kodi 17.2 via Kodi.tv.
