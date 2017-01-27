The release of Kodi 17.0 "Krypton" is near and today the fourth release candidate is now available for testing.
Kodi 17.0 has many fixes throughout its massive code-base, but the developers do acknowledge in their RC4 announcement that they may not be able to clear out all bugs ahead of Kodi 17.0's release due to their limited resources.
More details on Kodi 17.0 can be learned from the Kodi.tv announcement.
Kodi 17.0 hasn't been seeing new features now late in the development cycle so already there is work building up for Kodi 18 "Leia". On that front we can already start looking forward to gaming support as well as handling for Ubuntu's Mir.
