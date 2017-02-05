Kodi 17 Released With New Default Skin, Better Live TV Support

Kodi, the project formerly known as XBMC and is one of the leading free software options for assembling a modern HTPC/PVR system, is out with its version 17 "Krypton" release.
Kodi 17 is shipping this Sunday with its new default "Estuary" skin, there is a new default web interface as well as a new mobile/touch-enabled UI, audio/video engine improvements, live TV and PVR enhancements, a much more modern Android implementation, and a wide variety of other changes.
More details on Kodi 17.0 via the release announcement at Kodi.tv. Meanwhile, Kodi 18 Leia is well under development with gaming capabilities and Ubuntu Mir support.
