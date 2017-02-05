Kodi 17 Released With New Default Skin, Better Live TV Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 5 February 2017 at 04:19 PM EST. 4 Comments
MULTIMEDIA --
Kodi, the project formerly known as XBMC and is one of the leading free software options for assembling a modern HTPC/PVR system, is out with its version 17 "Krypton" release.

Kodi 17 is shipping this Sunday with its new default "Estuary" skin, there is a new default web interface as well as a new mobile/touch-enabled UI, audio/video engine improvements, live TV and PVR enhancements, a much more modern Android implementation, and a wide variety of other changes.

More details on Kodi 17.0 via the release announcement at Kodi.tv. Meanwhile, Kodi 18 Leia is well under development with gaming capabilities and Ubuntu Mir support.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Multimedia News
AV1 Is Making Progress As A Royalty-Free Video Codec Based Off VP9
MythTV 0.28.1 Released
Libav Now Supports VA-API VP8 & MPEG2 Encode, Other Improvements
Kodi 17.0 Is Near With The RC4 Release
RetroPlayer Gaming Support Coming To Kodi 18, Mir Support
GStreamer 1.11.1 Released
Popular News
VK9 - Direct3D-Over-Vulkan - Reaches New Milestones
LibreOffice 5.3 Is Coming This Week, A Look At The New Features
Clear Linux vs. Ubuntu On An Intel Pentium CPU
DiRT Rally Coming To Linux Next Month
ZTE DRM Driver Picking Up New Features For Linux 4.11
NVIDIA 375.27.08 Vulkan Driver Released