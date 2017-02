Kodi 17 Released With New Default Skin, Better Live TV Support

Kodi, the project formerly known as XBMC and is one of the leading free software options for assembling a modern HTPC/PVR system, is out with its version 17 "Krypton" release.Kodi 17 is shipping this Sunday with its new default "Estuary" skin, there is a new default web interface as well as a new mobile/touch-enabled UI, audio/video engine improvements, live TV and PVR enhancements, a much more modern Android implementation, and a wide variety of other changes.More details on Kodi 17.0 via the release announcement at Kodi.tv . Meanwhile, Kodi 18 Leia is well under development with gaming capabilities and Ubuntu Mir support