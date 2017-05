Last week Khronos UK hosted an event in Cambridge all about Vulkan , including talks by some game developers from the likes of Feral and Croteam. For those that didn't catch the livestream, the slide decks and video recordings are now available.The 2017 Khronos "UK Vulkanised" event included talks by ARM, Feral about their Mad Max Vulkan port, Serious Sam on Vulkan by Croteam, and more.If you want the PDF slides, they are hosted at Khronos.org

Video recordings via YouTube